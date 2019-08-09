The Nigerian Government has debunked a viral video and reports that Nigeria’s Embassy in Kinshasa, Democratic Republic of Congo, has been closed by the host country.

Mr Ferdinard Nwonye, the spokesperson for the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, debunked the story in Abuja on Friday, in an interview with NAN.

“The Nigerian Embassy in Democratic Republic of Congo was not shut down. There was a dispute on one of the properties of the mission where officials were residing.

“When we reported the matter to the Congolese government, the country’s authorities intervened immediately and the property was handed back to the Nigerian mission.

“The mission bought the property but is still in the process of updating the documents, which are still under Zaire, former name of the country.

“The Head of Mission has written to the Permanent Secretary and we are on top of the situation. I can also confirm that activities were not disrupted in our embassy in Congo.”

A video went viral on social media, showing the Nigerian Embassy building in Congo under lock and key by the Congolese government.

In the video, properties belonging to the embassy were said to have thrown out of the building and the Nigerian ambassador Mr. Ibim Nkem Charles and other diplomats ejected.

The Foreign Affairs Ministry said the issues were misinterpreted.

Reported by Lizzy Okoji/NAN

