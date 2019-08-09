Mr Danny Iwuchukwu, the Public Relation Officers (PRO) of the Nigeria Security and Civil Defense Corps (NSCDC), Enugu command, on Friday said that the command had beefed up security in the state ahead of the Eid-el-Kabir celebration.

Iwuchukwu said this in Enugu while adding that the command was operating in synergy with other security agencies to stabilise security in the state.

He said that the command had deployed its operatives in different parts of the state as part of the measures to ensure security before, during and after the Eid-el-Kabir celebration.

“We all know that the security situation in Nigeria and in the state is very tense and unfavourable presently.

“As a matter of fact, we are not resting, day and night. Two days ago, all the security chiefs in the state were on patrol, visiting some suspected flashpoints and criminal hideouts.

“As I speak, some detachment of mobile policemen were sent from Anambra and Delta states to Enugu state,’’ he said.

Iwuchukwu also said that the Nigeria Air Force had deployed an Alpha Jet from North-East to the state to assist in air surveillance.

“All these things put together will help to ensure that the state will be safe before, during and after the celebration.

“NSCDC operatives are all on the ground and ready to arrest or confront any situation and hoodlums that may try to cause trouble in the state.

“Therefore, we appeal to the people to be calm and law-abiding and give us vital information on any suspicious movement or anything that can constitute a breach of the peace.

“People should avoid lonely places and roads for now as we continue to beef up security.

“We are hopeful that normal security situation will soon return,” Iwuchukwu said.

He assured the Muslim faithful in the state of a crime-free celebration.

