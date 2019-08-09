President Muhammadu Buhari on Friday departed Abuja for his hometown, Daura, Katsina State to observe the Eid-el-Kabir.

The Federal Government had on Tuesday declared Aug. 12 and Aug. 13 as public holidays to mark the 2019 Eid-El-Kabir celebration.

President Buhari and members of his family annually observe the Eid-El-Kabir break in Daura, Katsina state.

The president, alongside members of his entourage, departed the Presidential Villa for Katsina via the presidential wing of the Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport Abuja, after observing the two Raka’at Friday prayer at the State House Mosque.

While in Daura, the president is expected to perform the usual religious obligation of slaughtering rams immediately after the Eid-El-Kabir prayer session on Sunday.

Buhari is expected back in Abuja after the Sallah break as he planned to preside over two-day induction retreat for Ministers-designate from Aug. 19 to Aug. 20 in Abuja.

The ministers-designate are also expected to be sworn-in by the president on Aug. 21.

