One of Ireland’s leading, Deejays, DJ Daley presents “Afrobeats Dynasty” Mixtape which features all the trending songs at the moment.

If you love Afrobeats, then you are going to love this mix: it keeps you dancing all through!

Daley says the Afrobeats Dynasty Mixtape, lasting about 90 minutes, is specially dedicated to all Afrobeats music enthusiasts. Download, enjoy and share with friends.

Download and listen at audiomack.com:

TRACKLIST 1. Rema – Dumebi

2. Naira Marley – Japa

3. Skiibii / Reekado Banks – Sensima

4. Dj Spinall / Kizz Daniel – Baba

5. Timaya – 2 Stoopid

6. Yung6ix / Zlatan – Leg Working

7. Mayorkun – Posh

8. Burna Boy / Zlatan – Killin Dem

9. Skiibii / Dj Neptune / Teni / Falz – Datz How Star Do

10. Skiibii – Omaema

11. Dj E Cool / Davido – Ada (Zanku Remix)

12. Lil Kesh – Again O

13. Zlatan – Zanku (Legwork)

14. Tekno – Uptempo

15. Olamide – Oil & Gas

16. RuggedMan / Mr Real – Sucasa Micasa

17. Rexxie / Zlatan / Naira Marley / Teni – Foti Foyin

18. Teni – Sugar Mummy

19. CDQ – Flex

20. Niniola – Boda Sodiq

21. Masterkraft – Alujo

22. D’Banj / Slimcase – Mo Cover Eh

23. Mr Real / Falz – ZZZ

24. Dj Darmlex – Lagos Beat

25. Chinko Ekun / Zlatan / Lil Kesh – Able God

26. Dj YK – Instrumental

27. Danny S – Ege

28. A Star – Kupe

29. Q Dot – Gbese

30. Martinsfeelz / Falz – Secure The Bag

31. Skales – Ego

32. Damibliz / CDQ / Naira Marley / Mystro – Jowabayi

33. NaakMusiQ – Mamelani

34. Mz Kizz – Braaa

35. Poco Lee – Poco Dance

