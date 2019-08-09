Nigeria’s President, Muhammadu Buhari on Friday arrived Daura, Katsina State, for a nine-day official visit, which includes celebrating the Eid-el-Kabir with family members, and commissioning of developmental projects.

The President was received by Governor Aminu Bello Masari, Deputy Governor, Mannir Yakubu and top government officials at the Umaru Musa Yar’Adua International Airport, while the Emir of Daura, Faruk Umar Faruk and members of the Emirate Council welcomed him at the Helipad in Daura.

During the visit, President Buhari will commission a Nigerian Air force Reference Hospital in Daura, and some road projects completed by the state government: Shinkafi-Yandaki-Gafia-Abdallawa-Dakaba and Fago-Katsayal-Kwasarawa-Jirdede-Koza.

The President is expected to receive the President of Guinea, Alpha Conde, and also meet with victims of banditry attacks in the Katsina State before returning to Abuja, a statement issued by Garba Shehu, Senior Special Assistant to the President (Media & Publicity) said.

Share this: Tweet



More

WhatsApp

