Governor Nyesom Wike of Rivers State, South South Nigeria, has announced the capture of notorious cultists, Bobrisky who was declared wanted on Thursday.

The governor had placed N30 million reward for the capture of Bobrisky and the Nigerian Army captured him on Friday.

Wike had on Thursday promised to give N30 million to anyone who will give useful information that will lead to the arrest of those who killed a Director with the Rivers State Government during the Choba crisis and a notorious criminal called Bobrisky in Gokana Local Government Area.

However, on Friday, Wike disclosed during a security meeting with leaders of Rumuolumeni Community at the Government House Port Harcourt, that the Nigerian Army had captured Bobrisky.

According to him, “the Army has captured Bobrisky of Gokana. I will pay the bounty that I promised to the Nigerian Army. Anyone who generates insecurity in Rivers State, I am ready to pay any amount to ensure the arrest of that person.”

The governor appealed to community leaders to give useful information to the State Security Council on criminals in their communities for the security agencies to act frontally to reduce crime.

Wike lamented that Rumuolumeni had become one of the flashpoints in the state, where criminals use the waterway as a getaway point, urging the people to cooperate with the state government to check the activities of cult groups and insecurity in the area.

Commissioner of Police, Rivers State, Mustapha Dandaura said almost all communities have been overrun by cultists, adding that security agencies would not allow the situation to degenerate.

