Mr Femi Gbajabiamila, the Speaker, House of Representatives, has urged Nigerian pilgrims to offer special prayers for the country as they join millions of Muslims across the globe to observe the Arafat on Saturday.

The speaker gave the message in a statement issued by Mr Lanre Lasisi, his Special Adviser on Media and Publicity, in Muna, Saudi Arabia, on Friday.

He expressed optimism that with prayers, Nigeria could move to the next level the current administration yearned for.

“I want to urge all our pilgrims to pray for the unity of Nigeria. We need the prayers because the government is not relenting as it is striving to make life better for the citizens.

“We also need to pray for the general wellbeing of all Nigerians. Arafat is a special day that Allah answers prayers. Therefore, I call on Nigerian pilgrims to utilise the opportunity.

“The importance of prayers in the life of man cannot be overemphasised. That is why we have to assist our leaders with prayers,” he said.

The speaker commended Nigerians on pilgrimage in the holy land for their upright conduct so far and abstinence from activities capable of bringing disrepute to the country.

Gbajabiamila also called on Nigerian Muslims at home, who will observe fasting on the Day of Arafat, to use the opportunity and pray for the country.

Almost all the 45,500 pilgrims and the 18,000 other Nigerian pilgrims who came to the holy land through private tour operators have been transported to Muna.

They are expected to begin a three-day Hajj rite today, leading to Arafat on July 10.

