Anto-Lecky has shared photos of herself on Instagram appearing in some bridal wears, part of the Bibi Lawrence 2020 Bridal Desert Rose Collection.

The beautiful model, who twice featured on BBNaija has got her over 750,000 fans gushing over how cute she is in the ‘Desert Rose’.

Would you too not rather say “I do”, to this woman?

The model says the Desert rose ‘pays homage to the bride who longs to be memorable. Every bride deserves her own fairy tale”, she says.

“Whimsical, romantic and magical are the words that describe Desert Rose Collection. Each piece is delicately handcrafted and intricately embellished with love to capture that fleeting magical moment of the Bibi Lawrence Bride”.

Born as Munirat Antoinette Lecky, 29 years ago, Anto-Lecky is also an Actress, brand Influencer and a humanitarian.

Anto-Lecky was born and raised in the US by Nigerian parents from Edo State. For her university education, she attended the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill where she studied Exercise and Sports Science.

She got a Master from the DeVos Sports Business Management Programme at the University of Central Florida. She graduated with dual master’s degrees – Master of Business Administration and Master of Sports Business Management.

She relocated to Nigeria some eight years ago.

Share this: Tweet



More

WhatsApp

