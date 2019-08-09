One of Ireland’s leading, Deejays, DJ Daley presents “Afrobeats Dynasty” Mixtape which features all the trending songs at the moment.
If you love Afrobeats, then you are going to love this mix, especially as it will keep you dancing all through the Sallah celebrations!
Daley says the Afrobeats Dynasty Mixtape, lasting about 90 minutes, is specially dedicated to all Afrobeats music enthusiasts. Download, enjoy and share with friends.
Download and listen at audiomack.com:
TRACKLIST 1. Rema – Dumebi
2. Naira Marley – Japa
3. Skiibii / Reekado Banks – Sensima
4. Dj Spinall / Kizz Daniel – Baba
5. Timaya – 2 Stoopid
6. Yung6ix / Zlatan – Leg Working
7. Mayorkun – Posh
8. Burna Boy / Zlatan – Killin Dem
9. Skiibii / Dj Neptune / Teni / Falz – Datz How Star Do
10. Skiibii – Omaema
11. Dj E Cool / Davido – Ada (Zanku Remix)
12. Lil Kesh – Again O
13. Zlatan – Zanku (Legwork)
14. Tekno – Uptempo
15. Olamide – Oil & Gas
16. RuggedMan / Mr Real – Sucasa Micasa
17. Rexxie / Zlatan / Naira Marley / Teni – Foti Foyin
18. Teni – Sugar Mummy
19. CDQ – Flex
20. Niniola – Boda Sodiq
21. Masterkraft – Alujo
22. D’Banj / Slimcase – Mo Cover Eh
23. Mr Real / Falz – ZZZ
24. Dj Darmlex – Lagos Beat
25. Chinko Ekun / Zlatan / Lil Kesh – Able God
26. Dj YK – Instrumental
27. Danny S – Ege
28. A Star – Kupe
29. Q Dot – Gbese
30. Martinsfeelz / Falz – Secure The Bag
31. Skales – Ego
32. Damibliz / CDQ / Naira Marley / Mystro – Jowabayi
33. NaakMusiQ – Mamelani
34. Mz Kizz – Braaa
35. Poco Lee – Poco Dance
