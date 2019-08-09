By Funmilola Olukomaiya

With the Nigerian movie industry becoming more competitive by the day, Nollywood is blessed to have some of its best female acts who are either in their forties or fifties that are not only skilled in their craft but also pretty and ageless.

These beauties and brains have over the years carved a niche for themselves by doing excellently well in their chosen career and are known to always making heads turn both on and off the screen.

In as much as the importance of funds for looking good cannot be thrown away, it is a known fact that ageing is more in the gene, it’s not all about money.

Below are some of Nigeria’s top Nollywood female acts who are known for the business of blowing us away with their ageless looks.

1. Joke Silva:

Born September 1961 in Lagos, Joke Silva is a renowned actress and director. She has been married for over 30 years to veteran actor, Olu Jacobs. Aunty Joke, as she is fondly called is a graduate of the University of Lagos and the Webber Douglas Academy of Dramatic Arts in London, she began her career in film in the early 1990s.

2. Omotola Jalade Ekeinde:

The proud mother of four is a former model, singer, Founder Oyep and UNWFP ambassador. Since her Nollywood film debut in 1995; the leading actress has appeared in 300 films. She was born on the 7th of February 1978, and there is no doubt that she effortlessly looks ageless and serves major age goals. She is married to Capt. Matthew Ekeinde.

3. Liz Benson:

She shot into the limelight in 1993 when she was featured in ‘Fortunes’, a television soap opera.The veteran Nollywood actress, television personality and philanthropist is always a beauty to behold. The actress cum evangelist was born on 5 April 1966.

4. Gloria Anozie Young:

‘Glamour Girls’ star actress was born on the 5th of February, 1967. Gloria has celebrated over 25 years in the movie industry. She is married to renowned actor Norbert Akpojerarho Young.

5. Iyabo Ojo:

Born 21 December 1977, Iyabo Ojo is not only an actress, but also a director and producer who has featured in over 150 films, and has produced over 14 of her own. She is a proud mum of two.

6. Ibinabo Fiberesima:

Popular Nollywood actress and former President of the Actors Guild of Nigeria, Ibinabo Fiberesima is an ex-beauty queen and movie director born on 13th, January 1970. She is married and blessed with three children.

7. Ireti Doyle:

Famous Nigerian actress, producer, presenter and writer, Iretiola Doyle was born on 3 May 1967 in Ondo State. She is married to Veteran broadcaster, Patrick Doyle. She holds a Degree in Theatre Arts and in Mass Communications from the University of Jos and despite being a mum to six children, she remains ageless.

8. Faithia Balogun:

Yoruba movie star, Faithia Balogun was born on the 5th of February, 1969. The Nollywood actress remains a sensation as she’s known to always step out in style. She’s a mum of two lovely children.

9. Genevieve Nnaji:

The screen goddess who turned 40 in May is an ageless diva. She started her acting career as a child actress in the then-popular television soap opera “Ripples” at the age of 8. Genny as fondly called was born on 3rd May 1979. She is now a filmmaker and has struck deals with movie streaming service NETFLIX. Genevieve is also a brand ambassador for many products, including modelling for VLTN. She is a native of Umuebi-Amuzu in Aboh-Mbaise Local Council of Imo State.

10. Kate Henshaw:

The 2008 Africa Movie Academy Award winner for Best Actress in a Leading Role who was born on 19 July 1971. Known for her fitness enthusiasm, she has starred in countless Nigerian movies and is never caught looking funny. She’s a mum of one.

11. Monalisa Chinda-Coker:

The Rivers State-born actress is a sight to behold. This gorgeous screen diva who isn’t your everyday actress was born 13th of September 1974. Monalisa is a mom to a daughter and married to Victor Tonye Coker.

12. Nse Ikpe Etim:

Award-winning and multi-talented actress, Nse Ikpe-Etim, is a native of Akwa Ibom State and the first of six children. Nse was born 21st of October 1974 and was nominated for Best Actress in a Leading Role at the 5th and 8th Africa Movie Academy Awards for her role in Reloaded and Mr. and Mrs. respectively. She’s married to Mr Clifford Sule and also, the owner of the beauty line, Eden’s Theory.

13. Rita Dominic:

Award-winning Nollywood actress, Rita Dominic, is a flawless looking A-list actress who is known for her amazing dress sense. The elegant actress is a member of the Royal Nwaturuocha family of Aboh Mbaise local government area in Imo State. She was born on the 12th of July, 1975.

14. Omoni Oboli:

Nollywood screen diva, scriptwriter, film director, producer and digital filmmaker, Omoni Oboli is one we can say has refused to age. The mother to three handsome boys is unarguably beautiful and ever charming. She studied at the New York Film Academy and has written several screenplays such as; The figurine, Anchor baby, Fatal Imagination, Being Mrs Elliott, The First Lady, and Wives on Strike. She was born 22 April 1978 and married to Nnamdi Oboli.

15. Funke Akindele-Bello:

Born on August 24, 1977, famous comic actress, Funke Akindele-Bello, was shot to light when she starred in the sitcom ‘I Need to Know’ from 1998 to 2002. The Detol Ambassador fondly called Jenifa is one of Nollywood’s favourite acts as she never seizes to put smiles on the faces of her fans world over. She’s married to Scene One boss, Abdul Rasheed Bello who is popularly known as JJC Skillz.

16. Dakore Akande:

Known for her elegance, Nigerian actress and ambassador for Amnesty International, Amstel Malta and Oxfam of America, Dakore Akande, was born on 14 October 1978 in Bayelsa State, Nigeria. She has featured in various blockbuster Nollywood films. She is sister to actor Timini Egbuson. The University of Lagos graduate is a proud mum of two beautiful children. She is married to Olumide Akande.

17. Sola Sobowale:

Our all-time favourite ‘Toyin Tomato’ is an actress, screenwriter, director and producer. She was born on 26th December 1965 in Ondo State, Nigeria. The indomitable actress is one of the faces that would not be forgotten in a hurry in ‘The Wedding Party’ and Kemi Adetiba’s ‘King of Boys’. Sola is married and blessed with 5 children.

18. Bukky Wright:

Top Nollywood actress, movie producer and businesswoman, Bukky Wright, is both beautiful and ageless. She is married to US-based business mogul, Adewale Onitiri. The stunning TV diva was born 31 March 1967 and a graduate of the University of Lagos.

19. Bimbo Akintola:

One of Nollywood’s most talented actresses, Bimbo Akintola, was born on 5 May 1970 to a father from Oyo State and a mother from Edo State. Her acting debut was in 1995 when she featured in the film OWO BLOW alongside Femi Adebayo and followed up with Out of Bounds in 1997 with Richard Mofe Damijo. She studied Theater Arts from the University of Ibadan.

20. Shafy Bello-Akinrimisi:

Gorgeous Nigerian actress and singer, Shaffy Bello, is one woman you can never be tired to watch do her thing. The ageless mum of two was first shot into the entertainment scene when she featured vocals in a 1997 hit song by Seyi Sodimu titled “Love Me Jeje”.

Please share your views in the comment section if you think some ageless actresses are missing from this list.

