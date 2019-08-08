Former Big Brother Naija housemate, Ifu Ennada has revealed that she suffered a variety of abuse at the hands of relatives, a former employer, people she trusted and also grew up in an environment where men beat their wives for no reason just to prove a point.

The reality show star said all these took a toll on her and left her thinking that men were monsters while growing up.

Ifu Ennada, via Instagram, said that sometimes she imagines herself having kids through a surrogate just so she won’t disrupt her life and future with the problems that come with being in a relationship with a man.

“My people I think I legit need redemption.

“So this just happened – From my balcony I saw a shirtless hot guy and went “oh my goodness, this guy is sweet.

“I started thinking of the things that could be, but in that same breath I quickly said abeg nothing dey there jare, dis one go be like the rest.

“When I went back inside I reflected on my actions and just marveled at how far I’ve come in blocking men out of my life.

” Do you know that sometimes I imagine myself having kids through a surrogate just so that I don’t disrupt my life and future with the problems that come with being in a relationship with a man?

“But can anyone really blame me? I grew to watching and hearing countless news of 72-year-old men raping 3yrs old girls and getting away with it. Sadly, this is still a norm in my country.

” I grew up in an environment where men beat their wives for no reason just to prove a point – I still can’t tell what the point is. I have suffered a variety of abuse in the hands of relatives, a former employer and even people I trusted.

“As a young child everywhere I looked, the society made it seem like only men had the power to make wealth and even the women didn’t help… So how can anyone even blame me for the way that I am? —

“Growing up I felt men were monsters, it also didn’t help that the government was/is run by mostly men who have everything but good thoughts for Nigeria, so I was a very f*cked up kid even though I was/am a bright Star. I was a Rebel.

“I have been trying to make adjustments but I don’t think my redemption will happen in one day,” she said.

Ifu Ennada had earlier revealed that she would expose the identity of someone who had abused her, at the right time.

Share this: Tweet



More

WhatsApp

