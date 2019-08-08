Controversial radio host, Ifedayo Lucian Olarinde, popularly known as Daddy Freeze, has expressed sadness over the divorce of Nollywood actor, Ik Ogbonna, with estranged wife, Sonia.

IK’s estranged wife, Sonia, has officially announced the calling off of her marriage to the actor.

Reacting via Instagram, Daddy Freeze said it is quite sad in view of his respect for IK Ogbonna and Sonia Morale’s relationship even though he has always been “pro-divorce” if marriage doesn’t work out.

“I have always been out of sheer experience, very pro divorce if sh*t don’t work.

“But this is one couple I genuinely loved and respected, really sad,” he wrote.

