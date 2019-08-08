Nollywood movie “The Lost Okoroshi” is set to premiere at the 2019 Toronto International Film Festival (TIFF) on September 6 2019.The movie is a comedic drama about a security guard who sees a series of visions from his ancestors that eventually leads him transforming into a traditional Okoroshi Masquerade. Abba T. Makama, directed this one.

Speaking about the film, the director states: “I’ve always been fascinated with masquerades. They exist in almost every country and are universal in appeal. The idea that by putting a mask on a human could suddenly turn them into a spirit has always fascinated me. I want Africans to keep in touch with their cultures and traditions and globalization makes it increasingly difficult for us to connect with our past. Masquerades have generally been demonized and considered bad omens in western religions. With this project I aim to change the narrative and reintroduce the masquerade as a colorful, playful and benign entity.”

The film stars Seun Ajayi, Chiwetalu Agu, Judith Audu, Ifu Ennada, Tope Tedela, among others. Watch the trailer here.

Share this: Tweet



More

WhatsApp

