The Union of European Football Associations, UEFA has announced the names of the players shortlisted for the 2018/19 UEFA Champions League positional awards.

The awards will honour the best Goalkeeper, Defender, Midfielder and Forward from the 2018/19 UEFA Champions League season, and will be presented during the 2019/20 UEFA Champions League group stage draw in Monaco on Thursday 29 August.

They are: Sadio Mane (Liverpool), Lionel Messi (Barcelona) and Cristiano Ronaldo (Juventus).

Mane starred for the Reds as they went all the way to defeat Tottenham Hotspur in the final.

Although Messi and Ronaldo were both eliminated in the earlier stages, they still made the cut.

Alisson Becker (Liverpool), Hugo Lloris (Tottenham) and Marc-Andre Ter Stegen (Barcelona) are all up for the goalkeeper’s prize.

The Defender of the Year will be picked from Trent Alexander-Arnold (Liverpool), Virgil van Dijk (Liverpool) and Matthijs de Ligt (Ajax/Juventus).

Jordan Henderson (Liverpool), Frenkie De Jong (Ajax) and Christian Eriksen (Tottenham) are the midfielders nominated.

Share this: Tweet



More

WhatsApp

