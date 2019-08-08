Triplemg boss and talent manager Ubi Franklin celebrates his mother’s birthday, thanking God for the opportunity to have a mother like his mum.

He took to social media to share a picture of them both with the caption:

Happy birthday to my best friend, my mom! I do not know how I got so lucky as to be your child, but this is something I thank God for every day. Whenever I have needed you, you have always been around, teaching me the importance of faith and family. Only God knows this Birthday is very special after close to 8 weeks in the hospital 2 months ago.

Today, we celebrate you!

