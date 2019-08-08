The police on Thursday arraigned two friends in a Makurdi Magistrates’ Court for allegedly stealing 700 tubers of yam, worth N70,000.

The police charged Emberga Tyokyaa and Boniface Yahemba with four counts of criminal conspiracy, trespass, mischief and theft.

The Prosecution Counsel, Sgt. Godwin Ato told the court Mr Terseer Adue, who resides in Gwer East L.G.A, Benue, reported the matter.

Ato further told the court that the complainant reported that the Tyokyaa and Yahemba and two others, Aondowase Debam, Gbaakough Ityokaa, at large, conspired and trespassed into his farm.

He alleged that the defendants also destroyed his farmland where he planted water yam worth over N70,000.

He said that investigation into the matter was still on-going and prayed the court for an adjournment.

The offence, he said, contravened the provisions of sections 97, 349, 329 and 288 of the Penal Code Law of Benue 2004.

The accused persons pleaded not guilty to the charge.

The Magistrate, Mrs Ajuma Igama, admitted the defendants to bail in the sum of N100, 000 each with one surety each in like sum, who must be a civil servant on GL07 in the Benue Civil Service.

Igama adjourned the case until Aug. 20 for further mention.

