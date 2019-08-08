Gospel singer Tolu Odukoya-Ijogun is out with the visuals for her new single titled “Favour Like A Shield“. The song comes after her ”God Alone” single. Speaking about the song, she wrote:

This speaks simply to the Favour we have received from being Children of God, and this Favour surrounds us like a Shield. …You are Favoured! Always Declare it and pronounce it over everything you are and everything you do… Favour will clothe you, Favour will announce you, Favour will go before you, Favour will crown you, Favour will surround you… Favour will speak for you… you are Favoured!

