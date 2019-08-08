Syrian Government said on Thursday that an agreement between Turkey and the United States over north-eastern Syria represented a “blatant attack” on Syria’s sovereignty, territorial unity and a “dangerous escalation”.

The agreement setting up a joint operation centre to manage a strip of territory at the Turkish border showed “American-Turkish partnership in the aggression against Syria’’, state news agency, SANA, cited a foreign ministry source as saying.

The U.S.-Turkish “aggression” represented “a dangerous escalation and a threat to peace and stability in the area’’.

Share this: Tweet



More

WhatsApp

