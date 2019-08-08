Former Deputy Senate President, Mamman Abubakar Dan Musa has called on President Muhammad Buhari to urgently intervene and rescue his home state from the grip of bandits’ attacks and several other criminalities.

Mamman, who made the call while addressing reporters in his house on Wednesday, said the security situation, particularly in three local Government areas in the state – Batsari, Safana and Danmusa – has seriously degenerated into everyday attacks.

He added that the security agencies have failed to curtail the challenges.

He said: “Buhari knows Mamman very well and he knows I don’t talk nonsense, and that I am a fighter of justice and human rights. In 1960, I led a demonstration while as a student of Katsina teachers college against injustice and inhumanity and now that the security in the state has deteriorated, we cannot continue to keep quiet.

“You the press should tell the truth. Recall that the Northern Governors on the first of this month granted amnesty to the bandits with conditions, it was not a blanket amnesty, but it was targeted at the bandits who carry arms. Few days later, they are yet to comply and the situation has escalated.

“It appeared that the amnesty has even become a licence for them to intensify criminal attacks against hapless citizens, especially farmers.”

He warned that as the rainy season sets in, the situation is becoming precarious and that famine may set in.

He urged the President to act now, adding that it was not a matter for Katsina State government but for the President to urgently address.

Mamman, who was also a staunch supporter of the President, especially during the 2015 general elections, had fallen out with him in the 2019 general elections when he openly campaigned for the PDP presidential candidate.

