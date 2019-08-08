The Sokoto State Commissioner of Police, Mr Ibrahim Kaoje, says the command will sustain efforts towards strengthening the relationship with stakeholders to improve security in the state.

Kaoje stated this when he paid a familiarisation visit to the Cement Company of Northern Nigeria (CCNN) on Thursday in Sokoto.

The police commissioner, who said that the security of lives and properties was the primary responsibility of the police, called for the support of the people of the state for the command to succeed.

“We will continue to ensure a better relationship with all stakeholders and the general public in order to succeed in our collective desire to make the state safer,” he said.

Kaoje applauded the efforts of the company towards ensuring the security of its men, machines and materials and the surrounding community.

He also urged the company’s management to ensure prompt remitting of the firm’s security situation report to the police.

Earlier, the Managing Director of CCNN, Engr. Yusuf Binji thanked Kaoje for the visit and the efforts of the police in safeguarding the state.

Binji pledged his company’s support and cooperation to the police to ensure a safe and secure environment for the socio-economic development of the state.

Share this: Tweet



More

WhatsApp

