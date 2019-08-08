The Kaduna State Police Command, on Thursday, said it would deploy no fewer than 6,000 of its personnel to provide security across the state during the Sallah celebration. Mr Ali Janga, the Commissioner of Police, stated this in a press statement issued in Kaduna, through the Command Public Relations Officer, DSP Yakubu Sabo.

According to him, the Command has drawn out elaborate operational order and strategies to checkmate activities of criminal elements during the Sallah festivities.

“In this regard, the Command has deployed over 6,000 personnel, both conventional, Police Mobile Force, as well as undercover Operatives to man and monitor key vulnerable points, with a view to ensuring tight security across the state.”

Janga reassured that the police would respond promptly to all distress calls and decisively deal with any person or group of persons, who in any way attempt to disrupt the peaceful atmosphere during the festive period.

He further urged parents to be vigilant, monitor and warn their children against the use of all forms of fireworks and be weary of mischief-makers during the festive period, as anybody arrested will face the wrath of the law.

“The Command equally enjoins all residents in Kaduna state to report any suspicious movement or object noticed in their area to the nearest security formation or call the following numbers or use these platforms:

07039675856, 0807591105

E-mail: npfkaduna4455@gmail.com

Twitter: @policengkaduna

Facebook: Nigeria Police Force Kaduna.

He added that the Command in synergy with all security agencies in the state was prepared to protect lives and properties of citizens.

While reassuring members of the public of their safety, Janga charged them to go about their lawful businesses without fear of molestation.

