Spanish club, Real Madrid have agreed on personal terms with Manchester United midfielder, Paul Pogba, according to Don Balon, a Spanish weekly sports magazine.

Pogba has been linked with a move away from Old Trafford for most of this summer and has until 5pm on Thursday (today) to leave.

The Red Devils superstar has agreed a five-year deal with Los Blancos, that will see him take home around €17million-a-year, a total which equates to around £300,000-a-week.

The Frenchman has been in their sights all summer but they have been unable to convince United to cash in despite his willingness to leave.

According to Marca, Real Madrid are convinced that United would cash in on their £89m man if they pull off a deal to land Eriksen.

United want €170m for Pogba, while Real are not willing going to go past €150m.

The Frenchman was arguably the club’s most important player last term, and should they sell him to Real in the coming days, Solskjaer’s side will have very little time to bring in a replacement ahead of Thursday’s transfer deadline.

