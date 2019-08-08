By Adejoke Adeleye

The Ogun State Governor, Prince Dapo Abiodun has charged religious bodies and corporate institutions situated within the corridor of the State, to embark on Corporate Social Responsibility, CSR, programmes that will improve the lives of the people.

Abiodun, who gave the charge at the official commissioning of the Intensive Care Unit (ICU), Redeemers Health Centre of the Redeemed Christian Church of God, said the Unit would assist in speeding up healthcare delivery not only to members of the church, but also to the neighbouring communities.

He also noted that the commissioning of the project was a milestone in the history of the church, as it had taken the church and Christianity to a new level, saying the doors of the State Government was open to such lofty ideas that would boost the health sector.

“Let me use this opportunity to assure the church, other religious organizations and other prospective partners that our door is ever open for a Public Private Partnership (PPP) in all sectors of our dear State.

“There are open windows of partnerships in other areas of infrastructural development, provision of amenities and human capital development, I assure you that you will find us worthy partners”, he said.

In his remarks, the General Overseer of the Redeemed Christian Church Of God, Pastor Enoch Adeboye stated that the traditional institution must be respected and revered by government, adding that any government that failed to recognize the institution was faulty.

“I am convinced beyond all doubt that in any restructuring that Nigeria may do, they must have a very special place for traditional rulers, any form of government in Nigeria that ignores the traditional rulers or push them to the background is faulty, because they have been ruling us before the British came and they were doing a good job,” he said.

Earlier in his remarks, the Special Assistant to the General Overseer in charge of Christian Social Responsibility (CSR), Pastor Idowu Iluyomade said that in just a year, the church had done 86,000 projects all over the country, commending the wife of the General Overseer, Pastor Folu Adeboye for donating the building used for the ICU.

Idowu, who also disclosed that the church had 16,000 daily feeding centres, empowered over 100,000 people in the last one year through partnership with regions under the guidance of the church, added that it had in the last two years, sponsored nine successful kidney transplants and dialysis for 9,600 people.

