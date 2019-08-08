18-year-old man, Terna Taga, who allegedly raped and impregnated a 10-year-old girl has been arrested by the Benue State Police Command.

While confirming the incident on Wednesday, Spokesperson of the command, DSP Catherine Anene said the suspect was arrested in North Bank on Tuesday evening and is in custody for further investigations.

The victim was dumped in a General Hospital, Makurdi by an unknown person on Sunday.

Activist Ukan Kurugh took the minor to Foundation Memorial Hospital, Makurdi where she delivered a baby girl through Caesarean section on Monday.

Taga was alleged to have raped the minor who was at an Internally Displaced Person camp in Benue.

