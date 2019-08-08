Over 8,000 parents and students are set to grace the 2019 Nigeria Back-To-School Festival in what is billed as the country’s first national back to school event in September.

Announcing the event in Lagos, the event director, George Agbanelo, noted that the event is the country’s premier and biggest marketplace for everything school, from school supplies to student bank accounts, beverages & snacks, school books & kits, computers and software. It is meant to be one-stop event for parents and students.

Agbanelo stated that the event provides a “platform for parents, students, educationists and the general public to explore a marketplace with over 100 vendors offering unmatched products and services with huge discounts.

“The side attractions will include a live music stage, arts & craft zone, financial literacy master classes, kids’ favourite characters, games & competitions, free health checks, fairground rides, food & drinks, raffle with top prizes, sales promos, odd acts and incredible performances.”

He also informed that the festival will present prospects for educational institutions to showcase educational opportunities, admit prospective students, create new partnerships/alliances, and boost their school brand exposure.

Educational insurance, school management software and systems, school security systems, school supplies and related products are also billed to be showcased at the event.

The event director also promised more for school administrators and staff.

“Aside from the exhibitions, the Back-To-School Festival will feature series of master classes aimed at updating school owners, administrators, teachers and non-teaching staff with the latest trends and body of knowledge that will assist them to better manage, administer and teach in their schools.

“This well-tailored and expert-curated talks will deliver topics covering school management and administration, financing, security and safety, health and psychology”, he assured.

Agbanelo also said the EduTech products pavilion of the festival will feature the largest display ever of educational software and systems in Nigeria, offering unique platform for school owners and parents to explore latest trends in the industry.

