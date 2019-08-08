Gov. Dapo Abiodun of Ogun, on Thursday, inaugurated an Intensive Care Unit (ICU) provided by the Redeemed Christian Church of God (RCCG) at Redeemers Health Centre, Redemption Camp, Mowe.

Speaking at the event, Abiodun said the unit would help speed up health care delivery to RCCG members and people from neighbouring areas.

He noted that the inauguration of the project was a milestone in the history of the church, adding that by providing the ICU, RCCG had taken Christianity to a new level.

The governor enjoined other religious bodies to offer similar quality social responsibility service to the people.

According to him, the state government is open to lofty ideas that will make health care delivery readily available for the people.

“There are open windows of partnership in other areas of infrastructural development, provision of amenities and human capital development. I assure you that you will find us worthy partners,” he said.

Earlier, Pastor Idowu Iluyomade, the Special Assistant to the General Overseer in charge of Christian Social Responsibility (CSR), noted that the church had done 86,000 projects all over the country in one year through “His Love Foundation”.

Iluyomade lauded the wife of the General Overseer, Pastor Folu Adeboye for donating the building being used for the ICU.

“The church, through the foundation, has opened 16,000 daily feeding centres and empowered more than 100,000 people in the last one year through a partnership with regions under the church.

“The church in the last two years was also able to do nine successful kidney transplants and dialysed 9,600 people, most of which was done free,” he added

