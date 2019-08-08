The National Population Commission (NPC) is set to collaborate with the United Nations Children’s Fund (UNICEF) on issuance of birth certificates to children from 0 to 5 years old.

The Commission’s Director in Jigawa, Alhaji Ibrahim Iro, made this known in Dutse on Thursday.

He said that seven local government areas would be selected for the exercise.

The coordinator explained that the exercise would be like a pilot scheme on how the commission would cope with the challenges of issuance of birth certificates for children in the whole state.

‘’It is through this exercise that we will be able to asses our ability and challenges and how to overcome the challenges,’’ he said.

Iro said that birth certificates were very important for children when they grow up to become adults.

‘’For instance, birth certificate will be used for enrolment of children into primary schools, admission into tertiary institutions, employment, among others,’’ Iro said.

