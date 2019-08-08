Ed Woodward: United fans want him out

Manchester United fans are back on Twitter to pour out their anger over the club’s CEO Ed Woodward and they say they will be happy to see him off sooner.

From tweets posted, the fans are angry that Arsenal had outspent United in the transfer market and they are not thanking Woodward for shutting the purse.

They will get angrier if at the end of the transfer deadline, they learnt that their Belgian striker Romelu Lukaku had moved to Inter Milan.

Here are some of the things the fans are saying as #Woodwardout, trends: