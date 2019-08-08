Manchester United fans are back on Twitter to pour out their anger over the club’s CEO Ed Woodward and they say they will be happy to see him off sooner.

From tweets posted, the fans are angry that Arsenal had outspent United in the transfer market and they are not thanking Woodward for shutting the purse.

They will get angrier if at the end of the transfer deadline, they learnt that their Belgian striker Romelu Lukaku had moved to Inter Milan.

Here are some of the things the fans are saying as #Woodwardout, trends:

Van Gaal said it best. Ed Woodward is an absolute clown, clueless coward. A specialist in failure. #WoodwardOut pic.twitter.com/NmhzDymSfu — Red Devil Bible (@RedDevilBible) August 8, 2019

Manchester United league position since Ed Woodward became the clubs CEO: 2014 – 7th

2015 – 4th

2016 – 5th

2017 – 6th

2018 – 2nd

2019 – 6th A specialist in failure. #WoodwardOut pic.twitter.com/SS6wsqMvsz — Devils of United 🔰 (@DevilsOfUnited) August 8, 2019

Paid 60m for Di Maria

Paid Sanchez 300k a wk

Let Herrera leave for free

Still have Smalling & Jones

On his 4th permanent manager in 6 yrs

Ed Woodward, a specialist in failure #WoodwardOut #MUFC — Feral Hog 51 (@LuvFB_HateFifa) August 8, 2019

The master of deception and failure. Satan in the flesh. – P.S. Check his hard drive. #WoodwardOut pic.twitter.com/TL3CxjFSfI — Longsquets👑 (@Longsquets) August 8, 2019

Dear @ManUtd . I'm heartbroken. My beloved club has become a laughing stock all because of that man #Woodward. I'm watching the coming season as a neutral. I've no strength to witness the repeat of last season 💔😡 #WoodwardOut pic.twitter.com/XoMchM7efN — GloryBoy® (@OttisSnr) August 8, 2019

