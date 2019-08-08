A constitutional lawyer, Mr Realwan Okpanachi, on Wednesday urged President Muhammadu Buhari to check the activities of the #RevolutionNow protesters and their sponsors within the ambits of the law.

Okpanachi urged President Buhari, to secure Nigeria’s hard-earned democracy.

The lawyer said that the real aim and intention of those agitating for a revolution at this period in the country’s national life was to intimidate the government.

He said the government should look beyond Omoyele Sowore, who is but a pawn in the hands of the big losers of the 2019 elections and their corrupt backers.

The legal practitioner further urged the government to identify Sowore’s sponsors and deal with them within the ambit of the law; otherwise, they will end up destroying the country’s democracy.

“They started by harnessing their ill-gotten resources with the aim of wresting power during the 2019 elections but failed woefully.

“They tried infuriating the military but were disappointed because the military were loyal to their Commander-In-Chief.

“They unleashed insecurity and terror in Nigeria and on Nigerians but realised that the trust of Nigerians on their president remained unshakable,’’ he said.

”These were the same set of people who planted fake news in foreign media of the killing and secret burial of not less than 1, 000 soldiers, yet the news failed to fly.

The lawyer advised the Buhari’s administration to declare a state of emergency without delay in any state that was found to have created an enabling environment for the destruction of democracy in Nigeria.

