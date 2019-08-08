The Lagos Waste Management Authority (LAWMA) has called on residents to properly dispose their domestic wastes during and after the forthcoming Eid-el-Kabir celebrations.

The Assistant Director, Public Affairs of LAWMA, Mrs. Folashade Kadiri, in a statement, disclosed that adequate measures had been put in place to ensure that the celebration was observed in a filth-free environment, as waste evacuators have been mandated to work round the clock to clean up the city.

The statement noted LAWMA’s resolve to stamp out all forms of improper waste disposal that result in environmental degradation of the metropolis, calling on residents to patronise only their assigned PSP operators.

According to Mrs. Kadiri, toll-free lines have been made available to the public for a swift response to complaints as well as back-up operations in areas witnessing service gaps.

While speaking on its plan for effective and improved services within its three districts during the festive period, she said LAWMA would be distributing free trash bags to residents for easy storage of extra waste that would be generated during the period.

Accordingly, the LAWMA spokesperson advised residents to desist from dumping waste indiscriminately on road medians and verges, but to patronise accredited PSP operators in their areas.

She also assured residents that extra trucks had been deployed to ensure adequate back-up for the PSP operators, urging residents to call the Authority’s toll-free lines 07080601020 or 617 to request for prompt attention.

While wishing residents happy celebrations, she appealed to Lagosians to shun acts capable of negatively impacting the environment, stressing that the task of achieving the desired cleaner and healthier environment was a collective responsibility.

