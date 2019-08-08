Kenyan socialite cum entrepreneur, Huddah Monroe has attacked the Kenyan government alleging that black people are so selfish for stealing money in their countries and investing it in other countries.

The former Big Brother Africa 8 housemate noted that the government cannot employ everyone but stated that time is up for old people as she shared the statistics of young people in Kenya.

Huddah Monroe also dragged millionaires, billionaires, owners of private jets and yachts into her call out post, adding that the colonial mental slavery needs to die with its generation.

She wrote;

