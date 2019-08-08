Kenyan socialite cum entrepreneur, Huddah Monroe has attacked the Kenyan government alleging that black people are so selfish for stealing money in their countries and investing it in other countries.
The former Big Brother Africa 8 housemate noted that the government cannot employ everyone but stated that time is up for old people as she shared the statistics of young people in Kenya.
Huddah Monroe also dragged millionaires, billionaires, owners of private jets and yachts into her call out post, adding that the colonial mental slavery needs to die with its generation.
She wrote;
Soo many Questions! Why are we as Black people soooo Selfish . All those who have died , we’ve buried many this year alone , Did they leave with their Billions? I’ve never understood Why one person would have millions , billions in their account , private jets , yachts while someone somewhere is sleeping hungry with no roof over their head????? Why can’t the people stealing money from their own people put it back into the Country And create Employment for their own people ???? Leave alone taking care of the people, they are selfish to themselves- Why can’t they build hospitals to cater for them when they grow old ? Sick and can’t move a muscle . With the BILLIONS you have and u won’t be buried with ,you have to be airlifted for medical services????? SMH! Where did common sense go? That colonial , mental slavery, & mentality honestly needs to DIE with its generation! : #ItsAFreeWorld #Think #FirstFemalePresidentOfKenya 🤣 #EveryBodyEats!
