A Federal High Court in Abuja will today rule on whether the Department of State Service (DSS), can detain Mr Omoyele Sowore, the African Action Congress (AAC)’s presidential candidate in the 2019 elections for 90 days.

The DSS on Tuesday went to the court with an application, seeking a court order to hold the activist longer than the law says, pending the conclusion of its investigation.

In an exparte motion with number: FHC/ABJ/CS/915/19, Counsel to the DSS, G. O. Agbadua, urged Justice Taiwo Taiwo to grant the application seeking to detain the publisher of Sahara Reports beyond 48 hours as required by the law.

The lawyer submitted a video clip evidence along with the application.

Sowore, the Convener of #RevolutionNow protests, was on Aug. 3 arrested by the DSS in Lagos and moved to Abuja on Aug. 4, to checkmate the protests he intended to hold across the country on 5 August.

Justice Taiwo said he needed to watch the video clip before delivering his ruling.

