Omoyele Sowore, the convener of #RevolutionNow protests, is in for a long time in DSS detention.

Justice Taiwo Taiwo of the Federal High Court in Abuja ruled that he should be detained for 45 days, in the first instance. The detention time can be renewed.

According to the vacation judge, Justice Taiwo Taiwo, the order takes effect from today, Aug. 8. Since Sowore was arrested on 3 August, it means he would have spent 50 days in detention at the expiration of the first order.

The judge gave the order in a ruling on an application by the DSS seeking an order to detain Sowore for 90 days pending the conclusion of its investigation.

Sowore, who is the publisher of Sahara Reporters and Presidential Candidate, African Action Congress (AAC) in the Feb. 2019 general elections, was arrested in the early hours of Aug. 3 by the operatives of the DSS in a hotel in Lagos.

He was moved to Abuja on Aug. 4.

The state agency said Sowore was arrested on account of the #RevolutionNow protest which he had spearheaded.

There was tight security around the court with officers of the Nigerian police stationed at strategic places.

