The Ibadan Electricity Distribution Company (IBEDC) on Thursday said it had introduced Meter Asset Provider (MAP) scheme to eradicate the regime of estimated billing of customers’ energy consumption.

Mr Kola Alege, the IBEDC Business Manager, Omu-Aran Bussiness Hub, stated this in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Omu-Aran, Kwara.

Alege said customers seeking pre-paid meters under the scheme are expected to receive their supplies and installed within 10 days of payment.

He said MAP, like the Assets and Customer Enumeration Exercise (ACEE) recently embarked upon by the company, were geared toward improving service delivery.

According to him, the scheme was established under the 2018 MAP Regulation, in other to relieve electricity customers of difficulties, including estimated billings.

“The MAP, like the assets and customer enumeration exercise scheme, will bridge the metering gap and accelerate meter roll out to enhance revenue generation.

“The scheme, aside provision of meters, would also ensure installation, maintenance and replacement of faulty one as a way of improving service delivery.

“A Customer applying for the Single-phase meter is expected to pay N38, 325, while a three-phase meter cost N70, 350; inclusive of VAT,” he said.

He urged prospective meter applicants to contact the customer care desk at the business district office at Omu-Aran City Complex for further inquiries.

Alege also assured residents of the area of uninterrupted power supply during the coming Eid-el-Kabir festival.

He said that every department, especially the Fault Monitoring and Clearing Unit, had been mobilised toward sustaining regular power supply in the district.

According to him, arrangements toward ensuring regular power supply, enjoyed in the last 15 years in the district, had been perfected.

Alege also appealed to every category of electricity consumers in the area to ensure prompt payment of their bills to avoid unnecessary disconnection.

He, however, warned customers, who are fond of bypassing installed pre-paid meters and illegal connections, to desist from the act, saying “it would no longer be business as usual.”

