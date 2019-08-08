President Muhammadu Buhari is at the moment meeting with security chiefs at the Villa in Abuja.

Several security issues have occurred since the last meeting. Among them were the killing of a Catholic priest in Enugu, the kidnap and release of five persons in Ogbere, near Ijebu-Ode, the scuttled nationwide #RevolutionNow protests and Tuesday’s killing by soldiers in Taraba state of three police operatives and a civilian and the release of the arrested kidnap kingpin by the soldiers.

President Buhari will expect briefings on all the security issues plaguing the country.

More to follow

