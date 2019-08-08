By Adejoke Adeleye

The Ogun State Governor, Prince Dapo Abiodun has commiserated with Senator Buruji Kashamu on the death of his mother, Alhaja Wulemotu Kashamu.

Abiodun, in a statement, said he received the news of the death of Kashamu’s mother with a great sense of loss.

According to the Governor, Mama lived a fulfilled life, “But no matter the age, the loss of one’s mom is bound to be painful and emotionally distressing”.

Abiodun described Kashamu’s mother as ” a quintessential woman of virtue who was privileged to have great children, like Senator Kashamu, among other successful siblings. This gives a sense of fulfillment.

“She was a pillar behind the successes of her children. A respected businesswoman, caregiver and homemaker, Mama’s strength of character has been given expression by Sen Kashamu and his noble siblings.”

Abiodun further added that “Mama was not just a practicing Muslim, but a mother who trained her children well and who imparted her disciplined disposition on all of them.

“Mama was indeed a role model and shining example of high morality, courage and integrity. Her memories would continue to fill the hearts of her loved ones.”

