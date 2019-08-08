Gov. Dapo Abiodun of Ogun State.

By Adejoke Adeleye

The Ogun State Governor, Prince Dapo Abiodun has commiserated with Senator Buruji Kashamu on the death of his mother, Alhaja Wulemotu Kashamu.

Abiodun, in a statement, said he received the news of the death of Kashamu’s mother with a great sense of loss.

According to the Governor, Mama lived a fulfilled life, “But no matter the age, the loss of one’s mom is bound to be painful and emotionally distressing”.

Abiodun described Kashamu’s mother as ” a quintessential woman of virtue who was privileged to have great children, like Senator Kashamu, among other successful siblings. This gives a sense of fulfillment.

“She was a pillar behind the successes of her children. A respected businesswoman, caregiver and homemaker, Mama’s strength of character has been given expression by Sen Kashamu and his noble siblings.”

Abiodun further added that “Mama was not just a practicing Muslim, but a mother who trained her children well and who imparted her disciplined disposition on all of them.

“Mama was indeed a role model and shining example of high morality, courage and integrity. Her memories would continue to fill the hearts of her loved ones.”

 