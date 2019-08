Nollywood actor and presenter Gideon Okeke and his wife are the latest parents in town as they have welcomed their first child, a baby boy.

The couple shared the first photos of their baby Ezra.

Taking to his Instagram page, Gideon penned a sweet note introducing Ezra to the world as he praised his wife’s strength:

“Now meet EZRA.

My PEACE.

Pushed with no Epidural.

An evidence of Strength.

His nickname ? EZE-UDO!

King – of – PEACE.

Thank God. Thank you DERA.”

