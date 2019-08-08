The Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) has deployed 100 personnel, 3 patrol vehicles and one ambulance on the Benin-Ore expressway, to ensure the safety of lives and property during the Eid-el-Kabir celebration.

Mr Philip Ozonnandi, FRSC Unit Commander, Ore, gave the figure in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Thursday in Ore, Ondo State.

According to the FRSC official, the Sallah Special Patrol will hold from Aug. 9 to Aug. 16.

He noted that the special patrol was to ensure safety of lives and properties and free flow of traffic on the route before, during and after the Eid-el-Kabir celebration.

Ozonnandi advised motorists to put their vehicles in good shape before embarking on the journey, and should be security conscious on the highway.

He urged the road users to obey all traffic rules and should cooperate with the FRSC officials by stopping for routine checks.

The unit commander appealed to motorists on the Ore highway to be patient because of the ongoing Ore fly over project.

“I urge motorists plying the expressway to be security conscious and be patient, because of the ongoing construction works,” Ozonnandi said.

The Federal Government had declared Aug. 12 and Aug. 13 as public holidays for the Eid-el-Kabir celebration.

