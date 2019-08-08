By Okafor Ofiebor

Rivers State Governor, Nyesom Wike has stated that Rivers is the only state of the Federation that the Federal Government has refused to refund monies used to execute Federal projects.

Wike also noted that Rivers State is the only State that the Federal Government has failed to pay funds that accrue to it from PAYEE.

Speaking during a Solidarity Visit by Rivers State Traditional Rulers at the Government House, Port Harcourt on Thursday, Wike regretted that politics have been placed above due process under the current dispensation.

He said: “I am not one of the Governors who will sell their people because they are struggling for relevance. Of all the 36 States of the Federation, it is only Rivers State that they refused to refund resources used to execute Federal projects. Rivers State is also the only State that they refused to return PAYEE funds that accrued to the State.”

The governor said despite the refusal of the Federal Government to pay funds that are due to Rivers State, he will not bow to anybody. He said even if the funds are not remitted during his tenure, the state will ultimately get it from the Federal Government.

Speaking further, Wike said that his administration has resolved to fight for the restoration of all oil blocks belonging to Rivers State.

He informed the traditionalrRulers that his administration will give staff of office and certificates of recognition to all Recognised traditional rulers as part of his first one hundred days in office.

He added that his administration will also distribute official vehicles to traditional rulers recognised by the Rivers State Government.

He said that the vehicles will be distributed in phases, beginning with first class traditional rulers.

Wike reiterated his declaration that the State Government has no land for RUGA settlements.

He urged Traditional Rulers to work with the Rivers State Government to improve security of lives and property.

Earlier, the Chairman of the Rivers State Council of Traditional Rulers and Amayanabo of Opobo, King Douglas Dandeson Jaja said they were in the Government House to congratulate the Rivers State Governor on his victory at the Rivers State Governorship Election Tribunal and the Supreme Court.

He commended the Rivers State Governor for setting up Operation Sting, which has improved security across the State. He said that Traditional Rulers will support Operation Sting in their respective communities.

King Douglas Dandeson Jaja said that the Rivers State Council of Traditional Rulers totally support the Governor’s decision not to give Rivers land for RUGA settlements.

