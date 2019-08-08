Enyimba International, the reigning Nigeria Professional Football League (NPFL) champions, have raided Ghana’s top club Asante Kotoko in acquiring the services of two of their players.

In a tweet this morning, Enyimba said it has acquired, Daniel Darkwah, Abbas Mohammed, both from Asante Kotoko and Emmanuel Ampiah, who last played for Delta Force, an NPFL side. All are Ghanaians.

The trio will bolster the team as they seek to defend their NPFL title and also challenge for honours in the CAF Champions League.

The preliminary stage of the competition will begin this weekend.

Darkwah, a former Asante Kotoko defender, was signed as a free agent having recently terminated his contract with the Porcupines to pave way for his move.

