Following the purchase of 21st Century Fox, Walt Disney, American media and entertainment conglomerate has decided it would give the ’90s family film the reboot treatment for its forthcoming Disney+ streaming service by remaking of several movies that it owns in the Fox catalog.

The slate of remakes includes Home Alone, Night At The Museum, Cheaper By The Dozen and Diary of a Wimpy Kid.

Bob Iger, CEO of Disney, said the film would be revived as a result of the company’s $71.3 billion (£58.7bn) acquisition in March of 20th Century Fox, which made the Macaulay Culkin original.

Mr Iger said Disney was “focused on leveraging Fox’s vast library of great titles to further enrich the content mix”, adding that his company planned to remake popular Fox films including Night at the Museum, Diary of a Wimpy Kid and Cheaper by the Dozen for “a new generation.”

“So far this year we’ve released five of the top six movies, including four which have generated more than a billion dollars in the global box office. We’re also focused on leveraging Fox’s vast library of great titles to further enrich the content mix on our platforms,” Iger said.

He, however, did not say who would be starring as Kevin McCallister or the Wet Bandits.

‘Home Alone’ stars Macaulay Culkin (as Kevin McCallister), Joe Pesci, Daniel Stern, John Heard, and Catherine O’Hara.

The movie is about an eight-year-old boy named Kevin McCallister who is accidentally left behind as his family flies to Paris for a Christmas vacation.

Kevin, who initially relished being home all by himself, eventually contends with two burglars bent on defying his tricks and looting the building in the absence of its inhabitant.

The movie, which was released in 1990, has had an audience rating of 80 percent on Rotten Tomatoes, an American review-aggregation website for film and television, and a 7.5 rating on IMDb.

Disney+, unveiled in April 2019, launched in North America in November and will be the exclusive home of Marvel, ‘Star Wars’, Disney Animation, and Pixar with a subscription cost of $6.99 monthly.

The child star, now 38, shared a photo on Twitter on Wednesday, one day after Disney announced plans to reboot the treasured 1990 Christmas movie on its upcoming streaming platform, Disney+.

The actor completed the photo with takeout boxes and a snowman pillow next to his seat on the couch.

“This is what an updated Home Alone would actually look like,” Culkin joked in the post.

In another tweet, he added, “Hey @Disney, call me!”

The news was also greeted with dismay by many fans of the original.

