Barcelona head coach Ernesto Valverde has debunked speculations that Brazilian playmaker Philippe Coutinho may be heading to Arsenal or any other English team, on loan.

Valverde said the player will remain with the LaLiga champions, but also admitted he was unsure of what could happen before the transfer window closes today.

Coutinho, 27, has been linked with a return to the Premier League, a year and a half after joining Barca from Liverpool for a reported €114million (£105m).

The Brazil international is reportedly a target for Tottenham, Manchester United and Arsenal, with the transfer window in England shutting on Thursday.

Valverde is far from certain about Coutinho’s future, but he thinks the attacker will stay at Camp Nou.

“We do not know what will happen, but Philippe is a player who is with us,” he told a news conference after Wednesday’s 2-1 friendly win over Napoli.

“He has not played but the plan we have with him is the same. We’ll see if he plays a few minutes on Saturday.

“But he is a player who is with us and we have him, of course. He is with us and we think he will continue with us.

“In all these transfer windows there is talk of many things.”

