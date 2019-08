By Akin Kuponiyi

Former Chairman of the Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC, Prof. Maurice Iwu, has arrived the Federal High Court, Lagos for arraignment over alleged N1.2bn fraud and money laundering.

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC, had said it would arraign Iwu over alleged money laundering on Wednesday without announcing the date for his arraignment.

Details later…

Share this: Tweet



More

WhatsApp