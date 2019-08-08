Big Brother Naija housemate, Frodd has earned himself some applauds from Nigerians following his new relationship with Venita.

Frodd seems to have turned things around after he became frustrated, and a housemate everyone wanted out of the game for his involvement in a love triangle with Esther and Nelson.

Some weeks ago, Esther had rejected the love advances from Frodd with lots of reasonable excuses but it was quite clear that she did that because of her affection towards Nelson.

Frodd broke down in tears after the rejection and continually showed animosity towards Nelson, but thankfully there was no physical confrontation as Nelson got evicted earlier than expected.

However, events turned great for Frodd as one of the new housemates, Venita fends off Omashola to get closer to the man rejected by Esther.

Mercy was captured advising Venita on Wednesday, telling her to express her feelings to Frodd which indicates that Venita’s love is clear for all to see.

However, Esther seems to have suddenly wakeup from her sleep as she took the opportunity provided by Biggie to give her kind words to Frodd. The interesting part, Esther stylishly told Frodd not to ever give up on things he wants.

Was she referring to herself?

A commentator wrote: ”I don’t get what’s happening, is Esther trying to win Frodd back or just want to spite Venita, she even went as far as naming her egg parenting baby, Froodliner.

“Venita is pissed already.”

Another wrote: “Frodd’s upgrade is simply the Lord’s work.”

”So Frodd the rejected stone is now the cornerstone,” a Twitter user wrote.

