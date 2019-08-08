The All Progressives Congress (APC), Kogi State chapter on Thursday suspended the Deputy Governor of the state, Elder Simon Achuba over alleged anti-party activities before, during and after the 2019 general elections.

According to the APC, the suspension was based on some actions the Deputy Governor took that constituted embarrassment to APC family in Kogi State.

The Kogi APC chairman, Abdullahi Bello, said the party received several petitions from stakeholders in Iyano ward, Ibaji Local Government Area, where the Deputy Governor hails from.

Bello stated that the activities of Achuba during the last elections was against the APC candidates, while he (Achuba) held the exalted position of the Deputy Governor of the state

He added that the report of the disciplinary committee constituted by the Iyano ward and Ibaji local government APC, to probe the crises in the area, allegedly indicted the deputy governor, and also recommended for his suspension to be followed by expulsion, if he did not show any remorse.

He stated that the state Working Committee of the APC, having deliberated on the recommendations of the disciplinary committee of APC Iyano ward and Ibaji local government branch of the party, resolved and upheld Elder Simon Achuba’s suspension till he responds to the letter that the party would serve him.

“As we are all aware, the All Progressives Congress does not condone acts of indiscipline, indiscretion and anti-party activities from any party member, no matter how highly placed.

“His series of reckless, damaging and unsubstantiated allegations against government of Kogi state was an action that constitute a serious violation of Article 21A(ii), (v) and (vii) of the APC constitution, amount, amounting to acts of disloyalty and embarrassment to the party,” Bello said.

He added that the decision of the state working committee would be communicated to the APC National Working Committee in due course, The Nation reports.

