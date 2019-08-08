By Funmilola Olukomaiya
On Sunday, July 7, 2019, Isilomo and Avala became the first housemates to be evicted from the Big Brother Naija season 4 house.
The two ‘Pepper Dem’ housemates in these new pictures have proven that despite knowing each other recently, they can make good friends as they maintained a relationship and have been very close on social media.
In this pictures shot by Decent Photography, Isilomo rocked a two-piece orange spaghetti top and leather skirt, while Avala chose to do her thing in a lemon spaghetti mini dress, and we must say, they both look beautiful.
See photos below:
Images: Instagram
Join the conversation