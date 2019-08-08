Ademola Adegbamigbe

The Nigerian legendary accountant, Akintola Williams, will be 100 years old on Friday, 9 August, 2019.

Here are 71 facts you need to know about him:

1. Akintola Williams was born on 9 August, 1919, a year after the end of the First World War.

2. His grandfather was Z.A. Williams, a merchant prince from Abeokuta.

3. His father, Thomas Ekundayo Williams was a clerk in the colonial service who set up a legal practice in Lagos after training in London, England.

4. Akintola Williams was the older brother of Rotimi Williams, popularly called Timi the law. His other younger brother was the late Rev. James Kehinde Williams, a Christian-minister.

5. Akintola Williams attended Olowogbowo Methodist Primary School, Lagos in the 1930s

6. His brother, Rotimi Williams, also attended the same primary school.

7. Akintola Williams attended the CMS Grammar School, Lagos.

8. He went on to Yaba Higher College on a UAC scholarship, obtaining a diploma in commerce.

9. In 1944, he travelled to England where he studied at the University of London.

10. Studying Banking and Finance, he graduated in 1946 with a Bachelor of Commerce.

11. He continued his studies and qualified as a chartered accountant in England in 1949.

12. He was one of the founders of the Egbe Omo Oduduwa society while in London, with Dr. Oni Akerele as President and Chief Obafemi Awolowo as Secretary.

13. Williams returned to Nigeria in 1950.

14. He served with the Inland Revenue as an assessment officer until March 1952

15. He founded his accounting firm, Akintola Williams and co in 1952.

16. The company was the first indigenous chartered accounting firm in Africa.

17. One of his company’s clients was Nnamdi Azikiwe‘s West African Pilot.

18. Another was K. O. Mbadiwe‘s African Insurance Company

19. There was also Fawehinmi Furniture

20. Ojukwu Transport was also his client

21. So also was Electricity Corporation of Nigeria.

