Journalist and political activist, Adebola Williams has been caught in a video taking a stroll with the dreaded king of of the forest, Lion, in Zimbabwe.

Williams, who is on vacation in Zimbabwe decided to take a huge risk in a Game Reserve by taking a stroll with a lion.

The media entrepreneur released a photo and a video of his adventure with a lion in Zimbabwe on his Instagram page on Wednesday.

in one of his posts, he wrote: “Fear is nothing but a growling animal with no teeth- Titi Sonuga Williams.”

On the video he posted, he said: “Two kings take an early morning stroll in the wild. Good morning Africa, the world began here!”

Williams is a Nigerian media entrepreneur, journalist, political activist and motivational speaker. He is the Group CEO of Red. He co-founded and runs Red Africa, Africa’s largest portfolio of youth media brands which include Red Media Africa, StateCraft Inc, The Future Awards Africa and YNaija.com.

His career in media and television began at the Nigerian Television Authority (NTA) with advocacy for youth and eventually good governance. Described as “the man with the golden touch” by Ghanaian President Nana Akufo-Addo, he was profiled by Forbes as the man who helped elect a trifecta of Presidents in Africa.

