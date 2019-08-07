Students of Ekiti State University in the state’s capital on Wednesday protested the arrest of some of their colleagues by men of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission EFCC.

The event occurred after the officials of the Anti-graft agency stormed the school this morning to arrest some students on the grounds of financial criminal offence.

According to reports, the students left their academics and took to the surrounding towns to mount roadblocks and altered commercial activities for some hours.

Share this: Tweet



More

WhatsApp

