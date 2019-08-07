The transfer window will slam shut in the Premier League by 5pm on Thursday 8th August.

Here are some of the players with uncertainty over their future:

1. Gareth Bale: Real Madrid coach, Zinedine Zidane made it clear that the Welsh winger is not in their plans for the 2019/20120 season, yet his next club has not been decided.

Zidane also revealed that Bale didn’t play in one of the preseason matches because he refused to play.

Bale was left out of Madrid’s Audi cup match against Bayern while the club stated he was too ”ill” to travel, but the sick claimed player was later spotted playing golf in Spain while his mates were in Germany.

He has also been left out of Madrid’s squad to face Red Bull Salzburg in a pre-season friendly match on Wednesday evening.

With this latest development, a move to PL could happen.

2. Paul Pogba: Manchester United are reportedly angry with the way Real Madrid coach Zidane has been publicly courting Paul Pogba.

The French midfielder and his agent made it known he wants to move this season but with the sale of Herrera and Fellaini, Manchester United are clearly not willing to let go.

3. Romelu Lukaku: The Manchester United striker is currently training with Anderlecht in a bid to force a move to the Seria A – the club are not impressed with his attitude.

The Belgian wants to leave for Italy with Juventus and Inter Milan both keen on a deal.

With United’s top player wanting to leave, does this imply they no longer believe in the club’s project?

4. Eriksen: The 27-year-old midfielder has just 11 months on his contract with Tottenham.

Eriksen clearly wants to leave with Manchester United and Real Madrid on his radar.

With the possibility of Juventus player, Dybala joining Tottenham, his move to United could happen today, although it’s not clear if Daniel Levy and Pochettino are willing to let him go.

5. Philip Coutinho: The Barcelona player had a frustrating season in his first year at Camp Nou. He was booed even sometimes when he plays well.

The fans are looking for Neymar in Coutinho, which has made life difficult for him.

Coutinho is aware of his limited chances this season with Barcelona having surplus of midfielders.

The midfielder reportedly wants to move out on loan with Arsenal and Tottenham knocking on his door.

